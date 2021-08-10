Cedar Point to close Wicked Twister in September
DETROIT - After 18 years of fun, laughing, and screams Cedar Point's Wicked Twister is shutting down.
September 6th is the final opportunity for park-goers to feel the rush of the popular yellow twisting ride that held the title of the planet's tallest and fastest double-twisting roller coaster for nearly 20 years.
As the amusement park begins to update its coasters, they plan to make more additions and changes to the landscape for guests.
For the remainder of this month, guests have the chance to ride on history itself.
COVID-19 guidelines have been updated for guests.
- Temperature checks for guests have been discontinued.
- There will be no limitations to ride capacity, and social distancing mandates are no longer in place.
- All guests age 10 and older who are not fully vaccinated are required to wear face coverings while indoors unless actively eating and drinking. Face coverings for guests who are not fully vaccinated are recommended but not required. Face coverings should completely cover the nose and mouth, and not have exhalation valves or vents, which allows virus particles to escape.
- Reservations will no longer be required for any guest.