Cedar Point to close Wicked Twister in September

After 18 years of fun, laughing, and screams Cedar Point's Wicked Twister is shutting down.

September 6th is the final opportunity for park-goers to feel the rush of the popular yellow twisting ride that held the title of the planet's tallest and fastest double-twisting roller coaster for nearly 20 years.

As the amusement park begins to update its coasters, they plan to make more additions and changes to the landscape for guests.

For the remainder of this month, guests have the chance to ride on history itself.

COVID-19 guidelines have been updated for guests.

