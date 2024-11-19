Wild Lights at the Detroit Zoo starts this weekend -- What to expect this season

article

Wild Lights, an annual holiday tradition at the Detroit Zoo, kicks off this weekend.

After nightfall in Royal Oak, the zoo transforms into a twinkling winter wonderland, with millions of lights shining on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from Nov. 22 through Jan. 5.

Expect to see giant lighted animal sculptures, lit paths, glowing tunnels, and more. Guests can also visit the zoo's new art exhibit, Among the Living: Wildlife Photography of Guadalupe Laiz.

"We are so excited to host one of southeast Michigan’s most anticipated winter traditions," said Emily O’ Hara, senior director of guest experience. "The event is special and memorable for guests of all ages. Whether you are a family with children or coming with a group of friends, this year’s event promises to awe with millions of twinkling lights that will immerse you in a memorable night."

Attendees are also invited to bring new pairs of mittens and gloves when they visit Wild Lights. These donations will go to Mittens for Detroit to help those in need.

Wild Lights tickets

General admission tickets allow access to the Wild Lights and the photography exhibit, while packages available include food, drinks, and other perks.

General admission – $17-26

Zoo + Lights Package – $38

Includes zoo visit during the day and entry to the lights later

Picnic Package – $50-55

Includes endless food buffet at the Polar Picnic, a souvenir cup, unlimited hot cocoa, and access to special warming area

Total Experience Package – $70-75

Includes endless food buffet at the Polar Picnic, a souvenir cup, unlimited hot cocoa, access to special warming area, plus one carousel ride, and one ticket to a 4D holiday film screening

Parking – $8

Get tickets here.