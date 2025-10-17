Wild Livingston County Sheriff pursuit of suspect on I-96 veers into oncoming traffic

Newly released police video shows a chaotic pursuit of an armed suspect wanted for domestic violence on I-96.

The chase took place on Oct. 6 when the suspect fled from Bath Township police and sped down I-96 in a small silver car.

Livingston County Sheriff's Office dashcam shows the driver at one point, crossing over into oncoming traffic on I-96 during the police pursuit, while driving across grass in a futile attempt to escape.

The video was shared on the Livingston County Sheriff's Office Facebook page Friday.

At various points, the man can be seen waving his hand out of the window, before the chase came to an end just off a freeway exit ramp.

After getting out of his car, video shows the suspect acting erratically as he walked away from police.

At that point after warnings by officers, one of them deployed a Taser leading to his arrest.

"Thanks to excellent coordination between agencies, our deputies helped safely apprehend the suspect without injury to law enforcement or the public," said the post on Facebook. "The subject was turned over to Bath Township Police at the scene. Great teamwork makes our communities safer!"