Wildcat Remembrance Day honored in Oxford one year after tragic killings
OXFORD, Mich. (FOX 2) - When the clock strikes 12:51 p.m., the state of Michigan will join Oxford families in a moment of silence, marking one year to the date the community was shattered by a mass shooting.
Much has changed for the community since the tragic day when four students were shot and killed.
With the help of the All for Oxford Resiliency Center, families will light up the community with luminaries that have been available during Wildcat Remembrance Week. It's one of several ways that people will be able to coalesce and honor the trauma that's been ingrained in the city's fabric.
Prayers will be offered at churches, coffee will be available for free at bake shops, and even bowling will be free at a local bowling lane.
The one place that will be quiet all day long is the school, where class has been canceled to enable students to mourn in the ways they need.
"As the one-year mark of the tragedy approaches, we implore everyone in our community, and beyond, to let LOVE win this week and always," Oxford Community Schools wrote on Facebook. "As a reminder, all district buildings will be closed on Wildcat Remembrance Day, November 30, 2022. Please spend this day how you and your family need to – to heal, reflect, mourn, and most of all, to love."
The governor has also ordered flags be lowered to honor Tate Myre,16, Justin Shilling, 17, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, and Hana St. Juliana, 14, the four teens that lost their lives last year.
Opportunities in Oxford
Among the places that will be open for students and parents are at the All for Oxford Resiliency Center, which is offering mental health resources for anyone in need.
Its open hours will be extended from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and employees are prepared to help in any way someone might need help. Resources range from food and crafts and comfort boxes, to blankets, therapy dogs, and emotional support.
Many would remember where they were the day the shootings happened. The trauma baked into Nov. 30, 2021 won't soon be forgotten, but mental health specialists know it will require long term help to fully grapple with the tragic shooting.
"It's the longer term treatment that's going to reveal how someone is coping," said Jaimie Clayton, the CEO of Oakland Family Services. "What are their mechanisms for managing the trauma? Trauma triggers that comes up, sounds, smells, memories - how they manage that anxiety moving forward is what long term mental health counseling helps with,"
Here are other opportunities available:
- Collier Lanes: Collier Lanes at 879 S. Lapeer would like to provide a place for all Oxford High School students to gather. On November 30, all OHS students are welcome at Collier Lanes to hang out and bowl free of charge from noon-4pm.
- Evergreens Coffee and Bakeshop: Evergreens Coffee and Bakeshop will be open from 6 am - 5 pm on November 30 offering a free 16 oz cup of regular coffee and a hug to anyone all day. They invite everyone to come together and to reflect as a community.
- Journey Lutheran Church: Journey Lutheran Church will have staff onsite from 9am - 4pm with open prayer available in the sanctuary.
- Lake Point Church: Lake Point Youth Hall at 1550 W. Drahner Rd. will be open from 8 am – 5 pm for games and hangout for students.
- Legacy Center: The Legacy Center at 925 N. Lapeer will be open at 10:00a.m. on November 30 for students and families. We will be honoring the students with a moment of silence at 12:51p.m. as well as lighting our luminary bags along M-24 at 7:00p.m. The Legacy 925 is offering quiet spaces along with half off activities for those interested. There will be pizza provided throughout the day from generous donations. Please feel free to join us as we honor everyone affected.
- Oakwood Community Church: Oakwood Community Church at 5791 Oakwood Rd in Ortonville is holding a prayer vigil on November 30 from 5:45 pm - 6:30 pm. All are welcome to attend.
- Oxford Open-Handed: Oxford Open-Handed invites anyone interested in creating messages of positivity and kindness to join them at 22. West Burdick anytime from 9 am - 3 pm.
- Pushna Wellness: Pushna Wellness is offering a free virtual and in-person yoga class at 11 am at 1292 Lapeer Rd in Lake Orion for any student, teacher, or member of the community on November 30 who needs a safe space of calm and mindfulness.
- St. Joseph Church: St. Joseph Church at 715 N. Lapeer in Lake Orion will be open for all OHS students, teachers and families from 10am – 5pm for quiet prayer and the opportunity to light a special candle for Tate, Hana, Madisyn and Justin and the entire OHS community. Staff members will be available for prayer or just to talk. Snacks provided. Come and pray for peace and healing or just spend some time in silence with God.