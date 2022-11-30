Wildcat Remembrance Day honored in Oxford one year after tragic killings

When the clock strikes 12:51 p.m., the state of Michigan will join Oxford families in a moment of silence, marking one year to the date the community was shattered by a mass shooting.

Much has changed for the community since the tragic day when four students were shot and killed.

With the help of the All for Oxford Resiliency Center, families will light up the community with luminaries that have been available during Wildcat Remembrance Week. It's one of several ways that people will be able to coalesce and honor the trauma that's been ingrained in the city's fabric.

Prayers will be offered at churches, coffee will be available for free at bake shops, and even bowling will be free at a local bowling lane.

The one place that will be quiet all day long is the school, where class has been canceled to enable students to mourn in the ways they need.

"As the one-year mark of the tragedy approaches, we implore everyone in our community, and beyond, to let LOVE win this week and always," Oxford Community Schools wrote on Facebook. "As a reminder, all district buildings will be closed on Wildcat Remembrance Day, November 30, 2022. Please spend this day how you and your family need to – to heal, reflect, mourn, and most of all, to love."

The governor has also ordered flags be lowered to honor Tate Myre,16, Justin Shilling, 17, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, and Hana St. Juliana, 14, the four teens that lost their lives last year.

Opportunities in Oxford

Among the places that will be open for students and parents are at the All for Oxford Resiliency Center, which is offering mental health resources for anyone in need.

Its open hours will be extended from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and employees are prepared to help in any way someone might need help. Resources range from food and crafts and comfort boxes, to blankets, therapy dogs, and emotional support.

Many would remember where they were the day the shootings happened. The trauma baked into Nov. 30, 2021 won't soon be forgotten, but mental health specialists know it will require long term help to fully grapple with the tragic shooting.

"It's the longer term treatment that's going to reveal how someone is coping," said Jaimie Clayton, the CEO of Oakland Family Services. "What are their mechanisms for managing the trauma? Trauma triggers that comes up, sounds, smells, memories - how they manage that anxiety moving forward is what long term mental health counseling helps with,"

Here are other opportunities available: