Wildfire in northern Michigan has torched 35 acres

A wildfire in northern Michigan has prompted emergency crews to respond to a 35-acre blaze in the northwestern tip of the Upper Peninsula.

The Goose Marsh Fire in Whitefish Township has since been contained, the Department of Natural Resources said.

The fire, which got its name due to its proximity to a marsh, was first reported Tuesday evening. The fire started in a difficult-to-reach place within a pine forest. No structures were threatened by the blaze.

Due to its lack of access, several bulldozers, large water units, and all-terrain vehicles were needed to fight the fire.

So far, sheriff's deputies from Chippewa County, Michigan State Police, and several other local agencies have responded. The DNR has also responded to the fire.