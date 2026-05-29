Wildfire risk grows in Northern Michigan as drought conditions persist

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The Brief Drought conditions are elevating the risk of wildfires in Northern Michigan. No significant rainfall is expected for the next 10 days, meaning outdoor activities involving fire could spark bigger problems. Ice storms over the past two years have added to the concern with woody debris providing timber for any fire that starts.



As drought conditions persist around Michigan, natural resource officials are pleading with residents and visitors to be extra cautious about outdoor activities.

Particularly those involving anything that could spark a wildfire due to a persistently dry spring in the northern Lower Peninsula and Upper Peninsula.

With no significant rainfall expected over the next 10 days, the risk of wildfires is elevated, according to the DNR.

Big picture view:

Warm conditions, dry vegetation, and limited rainfall in the forecast has the Department of Natural Resources on high alert across most of Norther Michigan about the potential for wildfires.

"Low moisture levels in conifer needles and dry pine fuels mean fires can start easily and spread quickly under the right conditions," said DNR fire prevention specialist Paul Rogers.

To help ward off any potential catalysts for wild blazes, the DNR is not issuing burn permits for yard debris to the north.

Residents in southern Michigan are also advised to take care if they plan to have a fire. If they do, they're asked to check with their local fire department before any outdoor burning.

Debris from Michigan ice storms

Over the past two years, Northern Michigan residents have been subject to dramatic ice storms. In addition to power outages and falling branches, there is also a concern about what happens to all that woody debris.

Fallen trees and scattered wood now litter the floor of the northern Lower Peninsula, which has wreaked havoc on the state's lumber industry while also posing an ominous warning for officials like Rogers.

Without significant rain, that timber on the ground can serve as kindling for any fire that starts.

What you can do:

Anyone venturing outside with plans for a fire are asked to follow safety tips:

Keep a hose or water source nearby when burning.

Prevent sparks by ensuring trailer chains do not drag on roadways and avoiding parking hot equipment on dry grass.

Keep campfires contained in a fire ring or pit and fully extinguish them before leaving. Douse fires with water, stir ashes and douse again.

Never leave fires or hot coals unattended.

Never shoot fireworks into wooded areas, dry grass or shrubs.

Avoid burning plastics, hazardous materials or household trash. Use only approved burn barrels with screens for natural materials such as paper and leaves.