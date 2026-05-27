The Brief MDOT is asking drivers to move over for road crews following another tragic accident in mid-Michigan. The victims, a 51-year-old and 49-year-old, were fatally struck after a driver was allegedly speeding before losing control on US-127. "You are legally required to get over one lane or at least slow down to a very slow rate if somebody is on the shoulder," a spokesperson said.



The Michigan Department of Transportation is pleading with drivers to slow down and move over when road crews are present following a fatal crash that killed two workers on Tuesday afternoon.

The victims, identified as 51-year-old Bruce Wagner and 49-year-old Steve Spenle, were patching potholes on US 127 near Holt Road, just south of Lansing.

Metro Detroit is no stranger to similar instances, which is why the department's call for drivers to be safer while on the road pertains to the whole state.

What they're saying:

Diane Cross did not mince words about whether vehicles should be more cautious around road crews.

"You are legally required to get over one lane or at least slow down to a very slow rate if somebody is on the shoulder," the MDOT spokesperson said. "The law is written that it’s police, ambulance, fire, tow trucks — we ask for our service patrol people who are out there. Really it applies to anyone."

"When we’ve got workers on the side of the road, they’ve got a vest and a hard hat. Sometimes a barrier wall and barrels," she added. "That is nothing compared to you who is driving and you've got a seatbelt, airbags, thousands of pounds of steel metal glass around you. You’re going to be safe but what about the people on the side of the road? And drivers need to remember that."

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Dig deeper:

The deadly crash happened around 1 p.m. on May 26 when a 24-year-old was allegedly speeding on northbound US-127, lost control, and struck the two men.

The driver is hospitalized and in critical condition.

There has been no word on potential charges from investigators, but the state is not shying away from using the opportunity to remind drivers.

"It’s devastating," Cross said. It is devastating to know that those people went to work and didn’t get to go home. And people need to remember that when they’re driving."

Big picture view:

Last year, a Farmington Hills woman was charged in connection with a fatal crash that killed an Oakland County road worker.

The father of six was doing maintenance on Orchard Lake Road when he was struck by the 59-year-old driver.

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