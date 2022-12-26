Will Gov. Gretchen Whitmer run for president?

While Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has said she doesn't plan to run for president in 2024, she hasn't taken future years off the table.

"I am not going to run for president in 2024," Whitmer said during an interview.

However, in that same interview, she didn't shut down a question about a later run.

"I don't know what I'm going to do after I'm out of office in four years," she said. "Can I fathom in ten years, 15 years, maybe I'm called to serve? I guess that's possible."

Whitmer has also disclosed that had President Joe Biden asked her to run for vice president, she would have said yes.