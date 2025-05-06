Willett Distillery expands distribution to Michigan

article

The Brief Willett Distillery is expanding distribution to Michigan. The Kentucky distillery has been around since 1936.



Whiskey from Kentucky-based Willett Distillery is headed to Michigan.

The distillery that has been operating for nearly 90 years will begin distributing its products, including Willett Family Estate Bourbon & Rye, Willett Pot Still Reserve, Rowan’s Creek, Noah’s Mill, and Old Bardstown, to the Mitten State this spring. These bourbons and ryes will be available at stores and bars across the state through Imperial Beverage.

"We’ve hosted Michigan travelers to our family distillery from across the state for many years. We’re thrilled to finally make our whiskeys available to them," said Britt Kulsveen, president and chief whiskey officer at Willett Distillery. "Michigan has an incredibly passionate and knowledgeable whiskey community, and we’re honored to be part of it."