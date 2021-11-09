Win prizes for donating your deer to help feed Michigan families this hunting season

article

You can receive gift cards and prizes while helping Michigan families when you donate your deer this hunting season.

There are several ways to donate your deer to Michigan Sportsmen Against Hunger:

Drop it off at a Michigan Sportsmen Against Hunger participating processor for the chance to win one of five $100 gift cards or the grand prize $500 gift card.

Bring it to the Jay’s Sporting Goods Deer Drive in Clare on Nov. 16, 17, and 20 and have a shot at more than $1,500 in prizes.

Bring it to the Frank’s Great Outdoors Deer Drive in Linwood Nov. 16, and 17 to get a $20 gift card and the chance to win prizes.

Last year, the nonprofit distributed almost 100,000 pounds of venison that provided more than 400,000 meals.