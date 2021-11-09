Expand / Collapse search

Win prizes for donating your deer to help feed Michigan families this hunting season

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Michigan
FOX 2 Detroit
article

DETROIT (FOX 2) - You can receive gift cards and prizes while helping Michigan families when you donate your deer this hunting season.

Related: How to get your deer tested for chronic wasting disease

There are several ways to donate your deer to Michigan Sportsmen Against Hunger:

Last year, the nonprofit distributed almost 100,000 pounds of venison that provided more than 400,000 meals.