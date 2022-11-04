Wind Advisory for Saturday with strong gusts expected

Hold on to your hat, your patio furniture, your early Christmas decorations, gusty winds are expected Saturday.



A Wind Advisory begins at 11 a.m. Saturday, ending at 9 p.m. the same day. It will still be breezy after the advisory expires, just maybe not near the criteria level.

Low pressure and an associated cold front move east increasing wind and bringing a good chance for rain later in the day. Saturday's weather will still remain mild, with a high of 70 and low of 47.

Decreasing clouds Sunday, still breezy 66/43.

Sunny & cooler behind the frontal passage Monday 60/41.

Tuesday/Election Day is the coolest day of the week, closer to seasonal, with sunshine 56/43.

Morning clouds Wednesday 62/46.

Dry Thursday 64/49.

Windy with rain Veterans Day/Friday 62.



