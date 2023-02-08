Wind advisory for Thursday, gusts up to 50 mph with early rain

Hello gang, a wind advisory is in effect Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. some gusts could top out near 50 mph.

A strong area of low pressure will cross the Great Lakes with rain and wind Thursday. Cooler air returns for Friday and Saturday, but nothing too extreme for mid-February.

Temperatures will moderate once again for next week.

For the rest of Wednesday evening/night, thick clouds with rain developing well after midnight and a low of 36.

Thursday: Rainy and windy at times - still mild with a high near 55.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cooler with a high of 39.

Saturday: Lots of sunshine and a little chilly with a high of 37.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, not as cool - high of 45.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 46.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high of 47.

Enjoy,

Luterman



