Bold prediction: Winter's worst is over says Derek Kevra

Talk to any astute Michigander, and they'll say this winter has been a cakewalk

And I'll tell you what Michigan, I think the worst of winter is over. We are now over a week into February and the next 10 days have no snow and temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

Even the end of the month is expected to be above average, mostly in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Then here's where it gets interesting - after that, we're in March where, yes, for sure we get winter weather - and we probably will this year, too.

But in March, the angle of the sun gets a little more intense for us, and it becomes harder to string together long stretches of icy, snowy, winter weather.

And that's precisely the argument I'm making here - we'll get a couple of wintery days. But the unbearable long runs of arctic, icy, snow shoveling winter weather are behind us.

March will in fact probably cool off a bit, dropping back into the 30s to 40s especially early in the month. But considering that we've escaped the brutal, bitter eight weeks of January and February, I'd say it's been an easy winter.

Half of you out there will say "don't jinx it" the other half will say, "I don't think you're telling the truth."

Well, let's just wait and see ...

