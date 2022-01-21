Wind chills in the single digits this weekend as the cold continues

Happy Friday!

Not much of a seesaw ride for temperatures this weekend into next week. Cold all the way around with even colder air by mid-week.

Saturday will be windy with wind chills in the single digits to start and finish. Light snow, less than an inch through the weekend. High 28, low of 17.

Light snow Sunday and a little colder: 24/13.

Wind picks back up Monday with snow moving in late in the day, extending into Tuesday morning. 29/17.

A cold start to Tuesday, light snow with improving conditions by evening: 25/6.

The coldest day of the week is Wednesday under sunny skies 19/7.

Increasing clouds late Thursday with the threat of snow overnight. 24/13.

Friday brings a better chance for snow, otherwise cloudy. High of 28.

Advertisement



