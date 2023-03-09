Wingstop, Buff City Soap giving away ranch-scented soap for National Ranch Day

Do you love ranch dressing? Now you can literally bathe in it.

Addison-based Wingstop and Dallas-based Buff City Soap teamed up to make ranch-scented and ranch-inspired bars of soap.

This National Ranch Day, fans have the opportunity to "Bathe in Ranch."

The promotion is part of a celebration of National Ranch Day, which is Friday, March 10.

A news release from the companies says the soap has "notes of buttermilk, parsley and dill."

Each bar of soap also has some fake veggies sticking out of the top.

To get your own bar of ranch-smelling soap you have to go to BatheInRanch.com at 10 a.m. central time on March 10. The companies are giving away 100 bars of the soap for free.

If you don't want to walk around smelling like salad dressing, Wingstop is also offering a free side of ranch for everyone who uses the promo code 'FREERANCH' on Wingstop.com or the Wingstop app on Friday.