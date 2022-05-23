Winner sought after Lucky For Life winning ticket sold on Michigan Lottery website

A person will get $25,000 a year for life after buying a winning Michigan Lottery ticket online.

The winner matched the five white balls on their Lucky For Life ticket. The winning numbers for Sunday's drawing were 07-11-25-31-46.

The winner will get either annual $25,000 payments for a minimum of 20 years or life, whichever is greater, or a one-time lump sum cash payment of $390,000.

If you are the winner, contact the Michigan Lottery Player Relations Division at 844-887-6836 to arrange to pick up your prize.