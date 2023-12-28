Winter activities available at Pine Knob Ski and Snowboard despite lack of natural snow

Despite the lack of snow Michigan has been experiencing this winter, the Pine Knob Ski and Snowboard resort and school are making their own using snow gun machines.

"We’re doing what we can with what we have on the ground," said one of the workers, Andy Brown. "Plenty of area to ski on still. The snow is good… nice and soft, there's no ice."

However, the Pine Knob Ski and Snowboard School reported about a 20% decline in bookings this year, which is why they want people to know: they've got snow, and they're ready to go.

"We spent a lot of time, early season, making snow which is why we have what we have on the ground today," Brown added. "When we get natural snow it’s definitely exciting. It brings everybody out."

Pine Knob Ski and Snowboard School offers beginners' lessons, private lessons, adult lessons, couple lessons and more. For more information click here.

Equipment is available for rent. To purchase tickets or season passes for the resort, click here.