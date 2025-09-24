Winter Blast ends, merges activities with 5 weeks of Royal Oak Holidays

article

The Brief Winter Blast festival is merging with Royal Oak Holidays. Instead of one weekend of winter activities in downtown Royal Oak, the fun will be spread out over five weekends this November and December. Events planned include activities from Winter Blast, like a zip-line and carnival rides, along with Royal Oak Holidays festivities, such as markets and visits with Santa.



After two decades of Winter Blast, the event is ending, but the fun is not going away.

Winter Blast, a weekend of cold-weather activities that started in Detroit before moving to Royal Oak, is merging with Royal Oak Holidays. This will include five weekends of activities in November and December. Winter Blast is typically held in February.

"We’re taking everything people loved about Winter Blast and supercharging it for one amazing holiday season," said festival producer Jon Witz. "By merging its favorite features into ‘Royal Oak Holidays’ and extending the event over multiple weekends, we’re creating a bigger, more accessible celebration that delivers more value, more festive fun and more time for families to enjoy it all."

Royal Oak Holidays grows

Launched last year, the new merging of events will allow Royal Oak Holidays to grow in its second season. This year will include an expanded holiday marketplace at Centennial Commons Park, visits with Santa, and more.

"The new format is a better investment for our city, creating more of ‘a blast’ over a longer period at a time when weather is more predictable and people are already out celebrating," said Royal Oak Mayor Michael Fournier. "We’re proud to offer an expanded, festive experience that both residents and visitors can enjoy."

It all kicks off Nov. 21 with the Lighting of the Park at Centennial Commons Park and the opening of the Rink at Royal Oak.

Royal Oak Holidays weekend schedule

November 21–23, 2025: Opening Weekend & Tree Lighting

o Royal Oak Holidays kickoff with The Lighting of the Park in Centennial Commons

o Season opening of the Rink at Royal Oak

o Carnival rides

o Launch of The Great Royal Oak Elf Hunt

o Live music performances

o Visits with Santa

o Marshmallow roasting stations

November 28–30, 2025: Thrill Weekend

o Zip line rides

o Life-size Hungry Hippos game

o Enchanting carriage rides

o Visits with Santa

o Marshmallow roasting stations

December 5–7, 2025: Shop & Sweets Weekend

o Holiday Markets

o Holiday Cabin with live music

o Visits with Santa

o Santa appearances and photos

o Cookie Crawl through participating downtown shops

o Enchanting carriage rides

o Marshmallow roasting stations

December 12–14, 2025: Giving & Gliding Weekend

o Free Skating Weekend at the Rink at Royal Oak

o The Bottomless Toy Chest Toy Drive

o Royal Oak Police vs. Fire Broomball

o Holiday Markets

o Visits with Santa

o Santa appearances and photos

o Enchanting carriage rides

o Marshmallow roasting stations

December 19–21, 2025: Grinch & Games Weekend

o Whimsical Grinch Weekend

o Ice sculptures

o Winter Classic Cornhole Tournament

o Enchanting carriage rides

o Marshmallow roasting stations