Winter Blast, Plymouth Ice Festival, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
This weekend is all about annual winter events like Winter Blast and the Plymouth Ice Festival.
Here's what's going on:
Winter Blast
- Friday, Feb. 2 through Sunday, Feb. 4
- Centennial Commons Park in Royal Oak
The fun at this annual winter fest in Downtown Royal Oak includes free ice skating, a Mt. Brighton ski and snowboard experience, a zip line, ice sculptures, ice carving demonstrations, food trucks, a kids' zone, a karaoke contest with cash prizes, and more.
Plymouth Ice Festival
- Friday, Feb. 2 through Sunday, Feb. 4
- Downtown Plymouth
Ice sculptures will again adorn Downtown Plymouth for the annual Ice Festival. In addition to the cold-weather art on display, activities include tubing, a petting zoo, bingo, and more.
The Ten Year Fanfare
- Saturday, Feb. 3 at 5 p.m.
- The Crofoot in Pontiac
A dozen local bands will take the stage to cover albums turning 10 this year. Artists being covered include The Ghost Inside, State Champs, A Day to Remember, and more.
Tickets are $15. Get tickets.
AMA Supercross Championship
- Saturday, Feb. 3 at 2:30 p.m.
- Ford Field in Detroit
Dirt bikes take to Detroit over the weekend for the Supercross Championship.
In addition to the races, VIP experiences.
Tickets start at $25. Get tickets.
The Hawk Theatre Campfire Concert Series
- Saturday, Feb. 3 at 7 p.m.
- Black Box Theatre in Farmington Hills
See Blockhouse Valley and Friends during this intimate night of music at the Black Box Theatre at The Hawk. This event is part of a series.
Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Get tickets.