Winter Blast, Plymouth Ice Festival, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

article

This weekend is all about annual winter events like Winter Blast and the Plymouth Ice Festival.

Here's what's going on:

Winter Blast

Friday, Feb. 2 through Sunday, Feb. 4

Centennial Commons Park in Royal Oak

The fun at this annual winter fest in Downtown Royal Oak includes free ice skating, a Mt. Brighton ski and snowboard experience, a zip line, ice sculptures, ice carving demonstrations, food trucks, a kids' zone, a karaoke contest with cash prizes, and more.

Learn more.

Plymouth Ice Festival

Friday, Feb. 2 through Sunday, Feb. 4

Downtown Plymouth

Ice sculptures will again adorn Downtown Plymouth for the annual Ice Festival. In addition to the cold-weather art on display, activities include tubing, a petting zoo, bingo, and more.

Learn more.

The Ten Year Fanfare

Saturday, Feb. 3 at 5 p.m.

The Crofoot in Pontiac

A dozen local bands will take the stage to cover albums turning 10 this year. Artists being covered include The Ghost Inside, State Champs, A Day to Remember, and more.

Tickets are $15. Get tickets.

AMA Supercross Championship

Saturday, Feb. 3 at 2:30 p.m.

Ford Field in Detroit

Dirt bikes take to Detroit over the weekend for the Supercross Championship.

In addition to the races, VIP experiences.

Tickets start at $25. Get tickets.

The Hawk Theatre Campfire Concert Series

Saturday, Feb. 3 at 7 p.m.

Black Box Theatre in Farmington Hills

See Blockhouse Valley and Friends during this intimate night of music at the Black Box Theatre at The Hawk. This event is part of a series.

Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Get tickets.