Winter in Detroit photo scavenger hunt includes city parks, prizes

If you're sick of being cooped up inside this winter, there's a fun new way to get out and explore Detroit. A new scavenger hunt takes you to some of the city's most picture-perfect landmarks and offers many prizes.

From now until Feb. 28, there is a photo scavenger hunt that includes Beacon Park, Campus Martius Park, Grand Circus Park, Cadillac Square, Valade Park, or the Detroit Riverwalk. Take some pictures (secretly mentioned on their website) and then post them using the hashtag #WinterinDetroit.

The idea comes from people at the Downtown Detroit Partnership, Detroit Riverfront Conservancy, and Rocket Community Fund.

"Get outside to do a scavenger hunt, take a picture with you and your friends and your family submit it and then you can win some cool stuff," said Meg Heeres, Beacon Park manager.

If you win the photo contest, you get a winter picnic. There are other prizes too - plus, it's fun to see Detroit in the winter.

For more information go HERE. Or follow @beaconparkdetroit on Instagram.