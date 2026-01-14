Wintery system rolls through Metro Detroit as temps drop

The Brief Snow is moving through the area coupled with dropping temperatures. The overnight low is expected to drop as low as 12 degrees.



Dropping temperatures and a pattern of snow has moved into Metro Detroit, promising a potential slippery commute home Wednesday.

All of SE Michigan is under a Winter Weather Advisory until 10 p.m. with temperatures beginning their plummet this afternoon with snow continuing through Wednesday.

Making rush hour more tricky, is that temps drop to the low 20s with an overnight low of 12.

Remember to drive with headlights on if your vehicle doesn't already have running lights, conditions on the road are making visibility limited.

Salt and plow trucks are making their way around SE Michigan. Michigan State Police reminds drivers the law requires you to stay at least 200 feet behind snow plows.

Drivers must also stay 20 feet behind when stopped at an intersection.

Reduction to visibility is expected to be reduced to under a mile in heavier snow squalls, according to the National Weather Service.

The expectation is that most areas will receive a half-inch to one inch of snow. It is expected to be the first of several systems that move through over the next several days bringing the same amount.

Thursday remains dry, but Friday brings another round of light snow.

Download the FOX 2 Weather App here (it's free) and go to our Traffic page for a real-time map of road conditions.