Wisconsin boy's Kwik Trip birthday; Cooper celebrates 6th in unique way

An Oak Creek boy celebrated his 6th birthday in a unique way – by having a party at the state's biggest Kwik Trip – in Somers.

"I like all the food. The drinks are good; the food," said young Cooper who turns 6 years old on New Year's Eve.

Having Cooper's birthday party at the Somers Kwik Trip was the work of his Aunt Michelle.

"A couple months ago, my brother, my nephew Cooper and I took a road trip to visit my son at college – and I told Cooper that we were going to stop at the best Kwik Trip in Wisconsin on the way there ‘cause I figured we’d give him something to be excited about on the long drive," said Michelle Ruffolo, Cooper's aunt.

Michelle Ruffolo

That trip made a lasting impression on Cooper who told his dad that he wanted his birthday party at Kwik Trip.

Cooper's aunt made the phone call to the Somers store.

"So I called here and they were gracious enough to agree to have a party for Cooper," Ruffolo said.

"This is where he wanted to come. So we made it happen," said Chris Ellingham, Assistant Store Leader, Kwik Trip.

The people at Kwik Trip arranged for a space in the store for Cooper, his family and friends. There were donuts, a cookie cake and cupcakes too.

Cooper seemed on top of the world.

"He does love Kwik Trip and the idea of having a birthday party at Kwik Trip was just so intriguing and funny, I had to run with it," Ruffolo said.

"You wouldn't think a gas station would be the place that's someone's going, ‘For my 6th birthday, I wanna come to Kwik Trip,’" Ellingham said.