With a depleted staff and mouths to feed, Forgotten Harvest needs your help

Forgotten Harvest has been working hard to feed people during this COVID-19 pandemic but has found themselves short-staffed as people call in sick or nervous about the virus.

“Forgotten Harvest is going to be distributing our food in coming months at 15 sites,” said Kirk Mayes, CEO.

He said that means they need between 45 and 50 people a day - up to 200 people in a week - to help distribute the boxes being packed at two different locations.

But being on the front lines means there’s a level of risk. They realize not everyone can answer the call, especially those whose health makes them more vulnerable to the virus.

They’re doing whatever they can to keep people safe, even equipping them with gloves, masks and face shields. Not to mention changing their procedures, the way they deliver food -- where and how they distribute it.

There are many ways to help - Forgotten Harvest is always in need of donations whether cash or food. If you’d like to volunteer your time, visit forgottenharvest.org.

“We'll have set up a full list of places you can go to volunteer near you, with the slots available for the upcoming days that we're gonna need people to come by and help us get the job done,” Mayes said.