With Mega Millions jackpot hitting $810M, lottery fever hitting Michigan and the U.S.

What would you do with $810 million?

There's not much someone couldn't buy with that kind of money behind them. And soon, at least one lucky person is going to find out just what it feels like to win it big.

Lottery fever is sweeping Michigan and the U.S. as the Mega Millions jackpot hit its third-highest amount ever. After no one claimed a winning ticket during the July 22 drawing, the next chance they'll have is Tuesday.

No one has won it since April 15 when the jackpot was $20 million. As is apparent, lottery figures tend to accumulate higher and higher sums the longer no one wins.

Tickets can be bought in 45 different states.

"It would mean a lot. I would buy a house, pay my bills, buy a car, buy another car, help my mama out, help my granny out, take care of my son," said Azhia Bowen, a Detroit resident. "That's a lot of money."

The chance of scoring the money is also tiny: About a 1 in 302,000,000 chance. To put that in context, one is more likely to:

Being crushed by a meteorite (1 in 700,000)

Getting audited (1 in 175)

Being U.S. president (1 in 10,000,000)

Being struck by lightning twice (1 in 9,000,000)

Of course, there is always a chance the numbers reflected in your ticket are the winning figures, no matter how small the odds. But you'll never know if you don't play.