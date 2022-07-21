Oakland County man wins $139,221 after thinking Michigan Lottery email may have been scam

When he got an email saying that he had won $139,221 from the Michigan Lottery, an Oakland County man thought it may have been a scam.

"I played the Monthly Jackpot game once and didn’t realize it had a second chance component," he said. "My wife called me crying one day and told me about an email that had just came through informing me that I’d won a $139,221 Lottery prize. We agreed not to get too excited yet, thinking maybe it was a scam email."

The 32-year-old man, who chose to remain anonymous, won after he was selected in a random drawing.

"When we called the Lottery and confirmed the prize was real, my wife started crying, and I couldn’t stop pacing the house in shock. This prize couldn’t have come at a better time for us!" he said.

He plans to start college funds for his two daughters and take a vacation.