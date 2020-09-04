Witness says speeding car 'had to be doing 100' on Eight Mile in crash that killed 2-year-old

Producer Note: Some surveillance video footage of this crash may be upsetting to some viewers.

A violent crash at Eight Mile and Cherrylawn killed a 2-year-old and critically injured four people Friday.

Detroit police say a speeding Dodge Challenger with three children inside collided with a Ford SUV that was using a turnaround at about 5:30 p.m. today. The Challenger than careened and hit a vacant building off Eight Mile.

"One car was up against the building over there and a guy was on the ground, he was bleeding," said Eldridge Walker.

A debris field of wreckage was left afterward. Surveillance video shows the intense impact of the red Challenger heading east on Eight mile smashes right into the white Escape pulling out from a turnaround.

Watching the video slowed down, you can't see which driver had the green light.

"He had to be doing 100 miles an hour," Walker said. "(He) knocked the engine out of one car, car up on the building like that."

Walker works as a mechanic and has a shop at the scene of the crash. He said the SUV's engine was thrown out onto the road.

A 2-year-old boy lost his life, a 4-year-old boy and a 6-year-old girl are in the hospital, in critical condition. The 29-year-old man behind the wheel also critically injured.

A 63-year-old woman had to be cut from her Ford Escape. She's in critical condition.

It's unclear if the driver with the children ran the light on Eight Mile but police say he was driving at a high rate of speed, something this area of Eight Mile near Woodward is known for.

"These drivers, I don't know what they're trying to prove," Walker said. "They're not proving anything to me they're just taking lives."

Late Friday evening, Detroit police had no updates on the condition of the children or drivers injured. Police are unclear if child restraints were being used at this early part of the investigation.