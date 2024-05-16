Wixom 1-year-old and grandparent attacked by family's dogs

A 1-year-old and her grandparent were attacked by the family's two dogs Wednesday according to Wixom police.

The 1-year-old sustained bites to her face, forehead, lower back and leg, resulting in severe lacerations. The grandparent was treated at the scene for minor injuries and refused transport to the hospital.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Nissen Court and W. Maple Road at 9 p.m. for a report of the homeowner and grandchild attacked by their two pit bulls.

The Wixom Fire Department attended to the child, who was transported to Ascension Providence Hospital in Novi.

Oakland County Animal Control was contacted and is assisting the Wixom Police Department in the investigation of this incident.

