Wixom 4-year-old dies from skull fractures, man held on $1M bond

Police in Wixom said a 4-year-old boy who died on Thursday had his skull fractured, among other injuries, allegedly at the hands of his mother's 30-year-old boyfriend.

Jaice DuPont died on Thursday, four days after police were originally called to an apartment complex in Wixom. The caller was 30-year-old Deangelo Levell Hawkins, who was later charged with child abuse.

Wixom police and fire crews were originally sent to an apartment complex Saturday afternoon to reports of a child being unconscious and having shallow breathing.

Emergency crews immediately went to work on Jaice and rushed him to the hospital.

Police said the little boy had severe and traumatic injuries that he had received just moments before police were called.

"They found that Jaice had fractures to his skull," Wixom Police Chief Ron Moore said. "These injuries would have happened recently and within the timeframe shortly before the 911 call was placed."

Police say Jaice’s mom who was at work at the time, left Jaice in Hawkins' care. They said she was in a relationship with Hawkins but did not further define it.

"Investigators also learned that Mr. Hawkins would have been the only adult in the home with little Jaice at the time of his injuries," Moore said. "Because of this, Deangelo Hawkins was placed under arrest for suspicion of child abuse."

Hawkins was arraigned Thursday on charges of first-degree child abuse and held on a $1 million bond.

But the same day he was charged, Jaice died from his injuries and Hawkins is likely facing additional charges.

"We are in constant contact with the prosecutor's office and we do anticipate that one-count warrant will be amended to something in light of Jaice dying," Moore said.

Wixom Police say this is their first contact with Hawkins but it’s not his first contact with law enforcement.

Hawkins has warrants out of Wayne County for offenses that include criminal sexual conduct.

Additionally, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said Hawkins was due for a probation hearing next week.

New charges have not been filed.

"Thoughts and prayers go out to Jaice's mom as well as all those who loved him," Moore said.