4-year-old dies after suffering life-threatening injuries in care of Wixom man, police say

A Wixom man has been charged with first-degree child abuse and could face additional charges following the death of a 4-year-old boy who was in the suspect's care at the time.

Deangelo Levell Hawkins, 30, was arrested on March 5 following an investigation into critical injuries that Jaice Dupont had allegedly sustained by his guardian.

Wixom police and fire crews were originally sent to the 30735 Beechwood Street in the afternoon following reports of a child being unconscious and having shallow breathing.

When crews arrived, they administered care for Jaice before transporting him to a local hospital. He was eventually taken to Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor.

A preliminary investigation uncovered that Jaice had life-threatening injuries to his skull.

"…the only adult who was with the boy at the time of the injuries was his guardian," a release from the Wixom Police Department read.

Hawkins was arrested later that day on suspicion of child abuse. A one-count warrant was prepared by the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office. He was arraigned on March 10 in the 52nd Distric Court.

He was given a $1 million bond and is currently housed in the Oakland County jail.

However, the prosecutor's office may revisit the initial charges that were presented after Jaice died on March 10 as a result of his injuries.