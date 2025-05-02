Wixom auto supplier criminally fined for dumping toxic wastewater in 2022

article

The Brief Tribar Technologies is an automotive supplier that makes items like chrome plating for vehicles. In July, 2022, 15,000 gallons of untreated wastewater with hexavalent chromium was dumped into the sewer system. Tribar pleaded guilty and was fined $200,000 in criminal fines and $20,000 in restitution.



The backstory:

Tribar Technologies, Inc. was sentenced this week to pay by the Acting US Attorney Julie Beck $200,000 in criminal fines, $20,000 in restitution, serve five years of probation and implement an environmental management system and compliance plan.

Tribar pleaded guilty to discharging insufficiently treated wastewater, a misdemeanor, from Plant 5 into the Wixom sanitary sewer system.

On July 23, 2022, Tribar accumulated approximately 15,000 gallons of untreated wastewater with high concentrations of hexavalent chromium.

Hexavalent chromium, is used in electroplating and manufacturing, has been classified as a potent carcinogen that poses health risks if ingested, inhaled or absorbed through the skin.

A Tribar employee discharged a batch of approximately 10,000 gallons of insufficiently treated wastewater from a holding tank into Plant 5’s wastewater treatment system.

The discharge activated approximately 460 alarm bells all of which were disabled, allowing the wastewater to be discharged into the Wixom sanitary sewer system. Tribar did not report this illegal discharge until August 1, 2022.

"Tribar’s failure to adequately train and supervise its employees jeopardized the safety and quality of local water resources," said Acting US Attorney Julie Beck. This sentence recognizes the importance of strict adherence to regulatory standards and best practices intended to protect human health and the environment. Together with our partners we will continue to protect environmental resources in the Eastern District of Michigan."

According to a published report, Tribar Technologies is expected to close the Wixon plant and lay off 188 workers.

Tribar was sold and the purchasing company will consolidate Tribar operations at its Howell site, according to the Detroit News.