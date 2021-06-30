article

A 13-year-old boy from Wixom is fighting for his life after a drowning accident left him incapacitated and hospitalized.

Andy Snook was at a campground in Monroe County when he allegedly went missing for 20-30 minutes during a "horrible swimming accident," according to a gofundme post created for Andy and his family.

His dad Dave posted a video on TikTok asking people to send prayers of support for his son.

"If you can do me a solid and say a prayer for him, his name is Andy Snook. If you could say a prayer for him, I would really appreciate it," he said in the video.

"He's a beautiful child and deserves to live," he added.

Andy is currently at the Children's Hospital in Toledo, Ohio.

An update from friends reported that initial tests didn't carry positive information, but the family was remaining positive.