One man dead after snowmobile falls through ice on Wolverine Lake
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - According to the Oakland County Sheriffs' office, a man has died after falling through the ice while riding a snowmobile on Wolverine Lake.
Police say the man was pulled from the ice and taken to Huron Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The Commerce Township Fire Department says that people should know how thick ice is before going out on the lake.
This is the second incident in their Township in the last few days officials say.