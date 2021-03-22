Wolverine Watchmen member charged after modified automatic weapon found at Clarkston home

A member of the Wolverine Watchmen is facing charges after authorities say they found a modified gun and silencer at his Clarkston home.

Maxwell Wyckoff, 22, is charged with converting a semiautomatic weapon to an automatic weapon and possessing a muffler or silencer device.

Maxwell Wyckoff

According to authorities, Wyckoff attended multiple field training exercises in Munith as a member of the Wolverine Watchmen, which has been described as a militia group.

An investigation by Michigan State Police and the FBI into members of the group led police to search the homes of Wolverine Watchmen members, including Wyckoff.

"Modifying a firearm to increase the stealth capability and lethality of the weapon is a crime," said Attorney General Dana Nessel. "My office will not hesitate to pursue and prosecute any individual who would go to such lengths."

Wyckoff could face up to four years in prison and/or a $2,000 fine for possessing the modified weapon and up to five years in prison or a $2,500 fine for having a silencer, if convicted on the charges.

Advertisement

He will be back in court April 1 for a preliminary examination.