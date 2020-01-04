Woman, 21, dead after accident near West 7 Mile and Telegraph

Detroit Police are investigating a fatal accident that happened Friday evening around 9:30 in the area of West Seven Mile and Telegraph.

Police say the driver of a Blue Saturn was traveling west on Seven Mile at Telegraph, when he disregarded a red traffic light and collided with a Black GMC Denali that was traveling South on Telegraph. After the collision, the Saturn then struck a light pole and the Denali flipped over.

All drivers and occupants of both vehicles were taken to the hospital. The front seat passenger of the Saturn, a 21-year-old woman, died from her injuries.

An investigation has been launched to determine other circumstances.

As of right now, no arrests have been made.

