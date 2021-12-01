Woman dies, 3 children rescued after vehicle drove into Black River in Port Huron
PORT HURON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three children were saved Tuesday after a woman drove into the Black River in Port Huron.
Police said 26-year-old Corey Michelle Pratto drove through a parking lot west of 10th Street off Glenwood Avenue and into the river just before 4 p.m.
A 26-year-old man who was a passenger jumped from the vehicle before it went into the water.
The St. Clair County Dive Team rescued Pratto and a 3, 5, and 7-year-old child. However, Pratto died Wednesday at a hospital.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 810-984-9715 or CAPTURE at 810-987-6688. Anonymous texts can also be received by texting the keyword CAPTURE and the tip to 847411 or by downloading the Port Huron PD app. Tips can also be emailed here.
Advertisement