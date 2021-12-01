Woman dies, 3 children rescued after vehicle drove into Black River in Port Huron

Three children were saved Tuesday after a woman drove into the Black River in Port Huron.

Police said 26-year-old Corey Michelle Pratto drove through a parking lot west of 10th Street off Glenwood Avenue and into the river just before 4 p.m.

A 26-year-old man who was a passenger jumped from the vehicle before it went into the water.

The St. Clair County Dive Team rescued Pratto and a 3, 5, and 7-year-old child. However, Pratto died Wednesday at a hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 810-984-9715 or CAPTURE at 810-987-6688. Anonymous texts can also be received by texting the keyword CAPTURE and the tip to 847411 or by downloading the Port Huron PD app. Tips can also be emailed here.