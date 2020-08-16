Woman, 58, dead after being struck by a car on Plymouth

Detroit Police are investigating a deadly assault that happened Saturday night around 10:30 in the 14600 block of Plymouth.

Police say the suspect got into an argument with a 55-year-old man, who was with the 58-year-old female victim.

This all started because the suspect allegedly entered his vehicle and intentionally struck the man’s car. While all of this was happening, the woman was standing behind the suspect’s car, which led to her being struck.

She was taken to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.

The suspect fled the scene after the incident in a dark colored SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.