Woman accused of abandoning 3-year-old daughter with stranger in Monroe

A woman allegedly abandoned her young daughter with a stranger in Monroe after the stranger let the woman and her children stay with them.

According to Monroe police, the 26-year-old transient woman from the Downriver area befriended a Monroe resident while in the city with her two children, a 2-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl. The resident allowed the family to stay with her for a few days before discovering Tuesday that the woman had left unexpectedly. She had taken her son but left her daughter behind.

The woman's family helped track her to a hotel near Detroit Metro Airport, where she was arrested by Romulus police for child abandonment. Police said the woman admitted that she knowingly left behind her daughter.

The children are now with family members, and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is investigating.