Woman accused of shooting husband in back of head after argument at Eastpointe home

An Eastpointe woman is accused of killing her husband after an argument Tuesday.

According to Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido, 42-year-old Claretta Johnson shot her husband in the back of the head. Her children were inside the home when the fatal shooting happened, Lucido said.

Police saif Johnson was frantic when officers arrived and told them she shot the 43-year-old victim.

Several firearms, including the pistol used in the shooting, and several other items were taken from the home as evidence.

Johnson is charged with second-degree murder and felony firearm. Her bond was set at $1 million cash/surety, and she cannot have contact with her children.

She is due back in court Jan. 10, 2023.

"Gun violence is not the answer to an argument," Lucido said.

If you are a victim of domestic violence, call the U.S. National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233. If you are in immediate danger, call 911.