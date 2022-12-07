Woman and teen girl struck in hit-and-run on Van Dyke in Detroit

article

Two people were struck in a hit-and-run on Detroit's east side Wednesday night.

An adult woman and teenage girl were both hit while walking by a white minivan in the 18300 block of Van Dyke. They were both taken to the hospital where they are listed in critical condition, Detroit police said.

The driver of the minivan fled on foot and after running from the scene, was eventually arrested by investigators. In pictures taken at the scene, it appeared that the minivan crashed into the side of a business after the accident.

Police say it is suspected that all three individuals know each other.

Photo by FOX 2 Photog Brian Puninske

Stay with FOX 2 for more updates when they become available.




