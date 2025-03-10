Woman arrested during Monroe County traffic stop claims she swallowed 4 baggies of heroin

article

The Brief While a woman who had a warrant was being arrested, she suffered a seizure and was given Narcan. The woman was taken to a hospital, where she claimed she swallowed four baggies of heroin. Police said the woman also had cocaine and a scale with her.



A woman caught with cocaine during a Monroe County traffic stop Saturday claimed she swallowed four baggies of heroin after suffering a seizure before being taken to jail.

According to a press release from Monroe police, the 30-year-old woman was stopped in the 700 block of Smith Street just after 10:30 p.m. Both the woman and her passenger, a 45-year-old man, had warrants and were arrested.

While searching the woman, deputies said they found two bags of cocaine and a scale in her sweatshirt. A pistol was also in the vehicle, police said.

Prior to taking the woman to jail, she began having a seizure and was given Narcan. After regaining consciousness in the back of a patrol vehicle, the woman was taken to a hospital. Before she was medically cleared to be taken to jail, she claimed she swallowed heroin and was evaluated and cleared to go to jail, authorities said.

What's next:

Police are seeking charges of narcotic possession with intent to deliver.