Woman arrested during Monroe County traffic stop claims she swallowed 4 baggies of heroin
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman caught with cocaine during a Monroe County traffic stop Saturday claimed she swallowed four baggies of heroin after suffering a seizure before being taken to jail.
According to a press release from Monroe police, the 30-year-old woman was stopped in the 700 block of Smith Street just after 10:30 p.m. Both the woman and her passenger, a 45-year-old man, had warrants and were arrested.
While searching the woman, deputies said they found two bags of cocaine and a scale in her sweatshirt. A pistol was also in the vehicle, police said.
Prior to taking the woman to jail, she began having a seizure and was given Narcan. After regaining consciousness in the back of a patrol vehicle, the woman was taken to a hospital. Before she was medically cleared to be taken to jail, she claimed she swallowed heroin and was evaluated and cleared to go to jail, authorities said.
What's next:
Police are seeking charges of narcotic possession with intent to deliver.
The Source: This information is from a Monroe Public Safety Department press release.