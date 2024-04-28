Woman arrested for impaired driving against traffic on I-96, I-75

A 23-year-old Dearborn Heights woman, who police say was impaired, was arrested after driving the wrong way on I-96 and I-75 at 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Michigan State Police's Detroit Regional Communication Center (DRCC) received 911 calls about a wrong way driver "heading east on I-96 in the westbound lanes between Evergreen and Southfield," and began searching the area to locate the driver, according to a news release.

Troopers then began receiving reports of the vehicle traveling at a high speed, going southbound on I-75 in the northbound lanes near Clark, MSP stated. The Michigan Department of transportation's cameras spotted the vehicle as it was crossing the Rouge River Bridge.

MSP located the vehicle passing Allen Road.

"They were able to get ahead of the vehicle and waited in a turn around. The vehicle passed by the trooper and a PIT maneuver was used to stop the car," according to police.

The driver was taken into custody for impaired driving; charges are pending.

No injuries or crashes, aside from the PIT maneuver, were reported.

"We were extremely fortunate that this driver did not hit another driver head on." stated MSP Lt. Mike Shaw in the release. "Please remember do not get behind the wheel if you are impaired. There are way too many options available to get to your destination."