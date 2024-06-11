Woman arrested for stabbing during graduation ceremony in Southfield

A woman was arrested after a suspected stabbing at a graduation ceremony Tuesday morning, according to Southfield police.

The assault happened after an argument escalated at about 11 a.m. in the 15600 block of J.L. Hudson Drive. The victim was treated for minor wounds.

Police say the victim was attacked with an object, but did not specify what it was. The investigation is currently underway regarding what police are calling a "possible stabbing."

The female suspect was arrested and transported to the Southfield Detention Center without further incident.