Woman believed dead found alive at Nebraska funeral home

article

A 74-year-old Nebraska woman who was believed to be dead was discovered alive at a funeral home after showing signs of life, authorities said Monday.

Emergency crews were called to Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home in Lincoln at about 11:45 a.m. after people there began performing CPR on the woman.

"This is a very unusual case," Lancaster County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Ben Houchin told reporters. "I've been doing this 31 years and nothing like this has ever gotten to this point before."

NEBRASKA COUPLE LOSES HOME TO TORNADO THREE WEEKS AFTER MOVING IN

The woman was originally at an unspecified nursing home where she was pronounced dead and then transported to the funeral home, Houchin said. She was in hospice in the nursing home.

At some point, a funeral home employee placed the woman's body on a table and realized "that she was breathing," Houchin said. The employee called 911 and police, fire and medical personnel responded.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She was then taken to a hospital . She was alive as of Monday afternoon. An investigation is underway to determine what happened.

"At this point, we have not been able to find any criminal intent by the nursing home," said Houchin, who said he was unsure if any laws were broken.

Get updates to this story on FOXNews.com.