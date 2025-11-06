Woman on camera hurls hot coffee on McDonald's manager

The Brief Buena Vista police released witness video of a hot coffee assault at McDonald's. Police said the suspect has been identified. The customer claimed to have been waiting over an hour before throwing the coffee on the manager.



Police say the woman caught on camera throwing a hot coffee on a McDonald's manager in Buena Vista Township, has been identified.

The backstory:

A witness recorded the incident with the incensed customer, who claimed she waited over an hour for an online order.

Police posted the witness video, which is above. Viewer discretion is advised.

According to published reports, the incident happened at the Dixie Highway location on Nov. 4.

The manager attempted to placate the customer with a coffee after being told she said the order for food would be refunded in 48 hours.

"F**k you," the customer yells as she threw the coffee at the manager. "Catch that hot-ass coffee."

The manager, who was turning to walk away just before it happened, was sprayed with the scalding liquid and screamed.

"Thank you for all the quick responses," police said in a Facebook post. "We have the suspect identified."

Buena Vista Township is located just east of Saginaw in Mid-Michigan.