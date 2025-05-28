Woman charged in Redford Township school bus shooting for having unsecured gun

article

A 28-year-old woman has been arrested in connection to a school bus shooting in Redford Township.

Police say the woman is related to the 15-year-old suspect who wounded another teen in the hand on the bus at Thurston High School on May 7. The teen who fired the gun is also facing charges.

The female relative has been charged with the felony violation of the Firearms Safe Storage law involving a minor obtaining access to an unsecured/unlocked firearm and firing it, causing injury.

"The potential sentence, if convicted, includes up to five years imprisonment or up to $5,000. She is currently out on bond and is scheduled to appear for arraignment in 17th District Court next month," Redford police said in a release.

Investigators say the teen boy had brought the gun to school and had it unsecured in his backpack. While on the bus, he took the gun out of his backpack and was handling it, causing the weapon being fired and hitting another student.

The teen is charged with carrying a concealed weapon, careless discharge of a weapon causing injury, and possession of a weapon in a weapons-free school zone.

"Something as simple as a gun lock will help save lives," said Redford Chief Jennifer Mansfield, "And all gun owners are responsible for doing their part."

Securing a firearm can include locking it in a safe or cabinet which a minor does not have access to and can also include utilization of a cable or trigger lock to ensure the firearm is inoperable without the key.

The Redford Township Police Department is a Project Child Safe partner and has a supply of cable locks on hand for Redford residents to pick up at our Records department for their registered firearms.

Citizens can also contact their local Michigan Department of Health and Human Services office or a Michigan State Police post for availability.

The Source: Information from the Redford Township Police Department was used in this report.



