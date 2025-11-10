Woman charged in Taylor Kids Footlocker stabbing that left 19-year-old hospitalized

article

The Brief A 42-year-old woman was arrested in the stabbing of a 19-year-old at a Taylor mall. Officials say Tiffany Rose Williams was charged in the Southland Mall stabbing. She was arraigned on Friday and received a $250,000 bond.



A woman was charged in the stabbing of a 19-year-old at a Kids Footlocker in Taylor.

Timeline:

Officials say 42-year-old Tiffany Rose Williams was charged in the stabbing case at the Southland Mall that sent a 19-year-old woman to the hospital.

On Nov. 5 at 7:19 p.m., police were called to the Southland Mall for a stabbing. According to the authorities, Williams allegedly got into a verbal fight with the victim inside the Kids Footlocker which led to a physical altercation.

That was then Williams allegedly pulled a knife out and stabbed the victim multiple times. Williams was then found exiting the building to the parking lot. She was arrested at the scene.

The 19-year-old was taken to the hospital where she is expected to be okay. Her family opened up a GoFundMe that you can view by tapping here.

What's next:

Williams was charged with Assault with Intent to Murder, Felonious Assault, and Assault with Intent to do Great Bodily Harm.

She was arraigned on Friday and received a $250,000 bond.

Her Probable Cause Conference is on Nov. 17 and her Preliminary Examination is on Nov. 24.

The Source: FOX 2 used information from previous reporting and from the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.

