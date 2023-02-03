Woman convicted of murdering her child's father in 2021 stabbing

article

A 24-year-old woman who stabbed the father of her child to death two years ago has been found guilty of first-degree murder.

Damia Imani Foster, who was 22 at the time of the incident, was convicted after a jury trial Feb. 2, Wayne County Prosecutors said Thursday. She's scheduled to be sentenced to prison in March.

Foster stabbed Charles Glover, 25, after he and Foster got into a fight in 2021.

Police found Glover with a stab wound in his chest outside a residence in the 9990 block of Longacre Street. They originally responded around 5 p.m. on June 7 after receiving a call about a stabbing.

Medics who arrived at the scene later transported Glover to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Foster and Glover had gotten into an argument before it escalated.

Foster will be in court on March 10 at 9 a.m.