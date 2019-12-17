Woman dies after fall from Royal Oak parking deck near Emagine theater

Royal Oak Police said a woman fell from the top of the parking deck near the Emagine movie theater and died early Tuesday morning.

Police said they were called to the parking deck near Eleven Mile and Main Street in downtown Royal Oak around 12:45 Tuesday morning.

The first officers found an unresponsive woman on the sidewalk on Main Street in front of the parking deck. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Royal Oak Police have not released her name, but say she is a 37-year-old woman from Royal Oak.

According to police, she parked on the top level of the deck and fell onto the sidewalk. Police said there is no indication of foul play and believe this to be an accident.

Royal Oak Police and the Oakland County Medical Examiner are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call Royal Oak Police at 248-246-3500.