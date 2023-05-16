Woman ejected, impaired driver arrested after three-vehicle crash involving Jeep pulling boat

article

A crash on the Southfield Freeway Monday night left a Jeep squeezed between the median and another SUV while a pontoon boat had been flipped upside down.

The wild scene was the result of a speeding driver rear-ending a Jeep towing a boat, which was then struck by another driver believed to be impaired.

Michigan State Police were forced to close M-39 at Seven Mile for the incident, which left debris across the road.

It happened around 8:15 p.m.

According to the department's preliminary investigation, the incident began when a 30-year-old woman from Detroit was traveling at a high rate of speed in a white GMC when she crashed into the back of a vehicle pulling a boat on a trailer.

The crash cause her to be ejected where she landed on the roadway.

When the Jeep pulling the boat was struck, it lost control and was hit by a Subaru.

The driver of the GMC was taken to the local hospital in critical condition, while the driver of the Subaru, a 50-year-old man from Oak Park, was found to be impaired. He was arrested at the scene.

The driver of the Jeep was not hurt.