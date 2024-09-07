Woman facing 17 charges related to West Bloomfield robbery spree

Molly-Kathryn Omalley Malczynski, a West Bloomfield resident, is facing seven counts of armed robbery, eight counts of felony firearm, and one count each of discharging a weapon inside a building and carrying a concealed weapon following a series of armed robberies in the Township Wednesday night.

Police say that Malczynski's night started around 8:30 p.m. when she walked into Twin Beach Market on Green Lake Road and robbed the clerk.

Shortly after that clerk called them, multiple other calls came in as well.

Dispatch received other 9-1-1 calls from area businesses in both the City of Orchard Lake and West Bloomfield concerning other armed robberies that just took place. All of the allegedly by the same suspect.

One call came from the CVS Pharmacy located at 6070 W. Maple Road, where the caller reported at least two gunshots were allegedly by Malczynski.

Shortly after that, she was arrested in the parking lot of the CVS in West Bloomfield.

Police said no one was injured during her series of robberies.

Malczynski, 36, was arraigned on the 15 charges Sept. 7. She is being held on a $75,000 bond. She is currently lodged in the Oakland County Jail.